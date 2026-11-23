Stock market crash: Nifty 50 failed to hold to the crucial 25,500 level during Monday’s trading session after seeing strong upside over the past few trading sessions. Meanwhile, BSE Sensex, was down 1.25% to 82,866 during the intraday trading session.

While bears tightened their grip on Dalal Street, several stocks defied the stock market crash and continued to rally on Monday. Stocks across the information and technology (IT), pharmaceutical, and hospital segment remained resilient.

Stock market crash proof stocks Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tech Mahindra, and HCLTech were among the top IT stocks which registered up to 3% gains during Monday’s trading session. Shriram Finance, Max Health, Maruti, Apollo Hospital, Infosys, Eicher Motors, ITC, Titan, Adani Ports were trading in green at 1:15 pm on Monday, November 23.

IT stocks defy stock market crash TCS share price was trading 3.43% higher at ₹2,457.80 per share on NSE with a market capitalisation. Tech Mahindra share price was trading 2.81% higher at ₹1,795.20 per share. Whereas, HCL Tech stock was trading 1.03% higher at ₹1,358.90 apiece. Shares of Infosys were up 0.64% at ₹1,105.10 per share.

Hospital, finance stocks in green Unfazed by the weakness in the Indian stock market, bulls continue to drive a rally in hospital stocks. Holding on to their previous trading sessions’ gains, Apollo Hospital shares were trading 0.74% higher at ₹9,268.00 per share. Shares of Max Health were up 1.48% at ₹1,097.00 per share. Shares of Shriram Finance were up 1.94% at ₹990.45 per share.

Indian stock market today: Sensex down 1.40%, Nifty 50 fails to hold 25,500 level Nifty 50 was down 1.37% at 25,446.40 points, whereas Sensex was trading 1172 points lower at 82,747 points. Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Hindalco, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were among the top laggards. Only 12 Nifty 50 stocks advanced, while 38 declined during Monday's trading session.