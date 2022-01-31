Crashing pot stocks are flush with cash

Hedge funds, private-equity firms and dedicated cannabis lenders such as Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, which made its market debut on Nasdaq in December, are all competing to lend to the sector, pushing down rates. Although these bounce around depending on who is borrowing, data from Viridian shows that the U.S. cannabis industry’s monthly weighted average cost of debt fell below 10% for six months of 2021. Throughout 2020, the industry’s cost of debt was below 10% for just two months.