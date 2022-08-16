Crax-maker DFM Foods hits 20% upper circuit on proposal to delist shares from exchanges1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 09:43 AM IST
- DFM Foods on Monday announced the proposal to delist the equity shares of the company from the stock exchanges
Shares of Crax-maker DFM Foods surged to hit the 20% upper circuit level to ₹304 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's opening deals after the company announced the proposal to delist the equity shares of the company from the stock exchanges BSE and NSE.