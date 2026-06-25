Crazy Snacks IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of BSE SME IPO

Crazy Snacks IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Crazy Snacks opened for public subscription on Thu, 25 June. The BSE SME IPO aims to raise about ₹25 crore through the fresh issue of shares, which it primarily wants to use for loan payment and funding working capital requirements.

Crazy Snacks produces a diverse range of snacks, such as chips, popcorn, and potato sticks. It earned a profit of ₹6.33 crore in FY25. In FY26 till 31 December, its profit was ₹6 crore.

Crazy Snacks IPO GMP According to grey market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) of Crazy Snacks shares was nil on Thursday, 25 June, in the morning. This indicates the stock could list at par with the issue price.

Crazy Snacks IPO subscription status By 1 pm on Thursday, the SME IPO had been subscribed to 0.07 times, with the retail portion booked 0.03 times and the segment reserved for NIIs subscribed to 0.11 times. QIB's segment was yet to see any subscription till that time.

Crazy Snacks IPO details Crazy Snacks IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 60 lakh shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 15 lakh shares. With a price band of ₹39 to ₹42 per share, the company wants to raise ₹25.20 crore via the fresh sale of shares.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue for buying the equipment, machinery, and upgrading the existing manufacturing facility. Some part of the net proceeds is expected to be used for loan payment and for general corporate purposes.

Inventure Merchant Banker Services is the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the Crazy Snacks IPO.

Share allotment is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, 1 July. Bidders can expect the shares of the company credited to their demat accounts on Thursday, 2 July. Those bidders who fail to get the allotment can get the refund on the same day.

Crazy Snacks shares are expected to be listed on the BSE SME on Friday, 3 July.