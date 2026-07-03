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Crazy Snacks IPO Listing: Shares rally 10% after debuting at 5% premium from issue price despite muted GMP

Crazy Snacks shares debuted at 44 on July 3, rising 10% to 46.20 post-listing. The IPO was oversubscribed 1.20 times, with retail investors at 1.24 times. The company plans to utilize proceeds for capital expenditure and paying down debt.

Pranati Deva
Published3 Jul 2026, 10:29 AM IST
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Crazy Snacks IPO listing
Crazy Snacks IPO listing
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Crazy Snacks IPO Listing: Crazy Snacks share price made a strong debut in the Indian stock market on July 3, listing at 44 apiece on the BSE SME platform, a premium of 4.7% over its issue price of 42.

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Following a positive listing, the stock extended gains to hit its day's high of 46.20, surging 10% from its IPO price.

The listing outperformed Street expectations, as reflected by the grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of the listing, Crazy Snacks IPO GMP stood at 0 per share, indicating a likely listing price of 42, the same as the offer price.

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Crazy Snacks IPO Subscription Status

The SME IPO was subscribed 1.20 times during the three-day bidding period. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion was subscribed 1.24 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was booked 1.08 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 4.75 times subscription.

Crazy Snacks IPO Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Crazy Snacks (Exports) Ltd. was open for subscription from June 25 to June 30, while the basis of allotment for the issue was finalised on July 1.

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Crazy Snacks IPO was a book-built issue worth 31.47 crore. The issue comprised a fresh issue of 0.60 crore shares aggregating to 25.20 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.15 crore shares aggregating to 6.28 crore.

The company fixed the final issue price at 42 per share. The lot size for an application was 3,000 shares. The minimum investment required by an individual retail investor was 2,52,000 (6,000 shares), based on the upper price.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards funding capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of machinery, equipment and infrastructure enhancement at its existing manufacturing facility, for which it has earmarked 9.92 crore. It will also utilise 5.71 crore towards repayment and/or pre-payment, in part or full, of certain borrowings availed by the company. In addition, 6.27 crore will be used for general corporate purposes, while 4.12 crore has been allocated towards issue expenses.

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Inventure Merchant Banker Services Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar. Alacrity Securities Ltd. is the market maker for the issue.

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Incorporated in 1995, Crazy Snacks Limited is engaged in the production of bakery items and a diverse range of snacks, including namkeens, chips, popcorn and potato sticks.

The company markets its products under three brands — Crazy (affordable snacks and bakery items), Bity (premium cakes, breads and buns), and Baked Gold (premium cookies and rusks) — catering to varied customer preferences.

The company primarily operates in North India. It offers more than 150 products priced between 2 and 170, aiming to blend traditional and contemporary flavours to cater to various consumer preferences.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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