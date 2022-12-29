Credit deals are going private, leaving Wall Street in the cold

Private-credit deals aren’t done exclusively at the expense of bankers. Banks can participate in this style of financing either with their own balance sheets or with clients’ money. But even more broadly defined, there has been a shift away from deals being funded by a market of investors and toward either private credit or commercial bankers making loans. So-called relationship lending was up 19% in the third quarter from a year prior, while capital-markets lending was up just 1%, according to figures compiled by analysts at Autonomous Research.