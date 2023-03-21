Why markets are in uproar over a risky bank bond known as AT13 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 05:44 AM IST
AT1 are the riskiest type of bond a bank can issue and so carry a higher coupon
LONDON: Just over $17 billion worth of Credit Suisse bonds, known as Additional Tier 1 or AT1, debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of a rescue merger with UBS.
