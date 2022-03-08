Foreign brokerage Credit Suisse has downgraded Indian equities from "overweight" to "underweight" due to surge in international oil prices. Oil prices continue to rise on Tuesday, with Brent surging past $126 a barrel, as fears of formal sanctions against Russian oil and fuel exports spurred concerns about supply availability.

Benchmark Brent crude futures for May climbed $3.07, or 2.49%, to $126.28 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for April delivery rose $2.29, or 1.92%, to 121.69 a barrel. Russia is the world's second-biggest oil exporter and ships out about 7 million barrels per day of crude and oil products combined.

Russia warned oil prices could surge to $300 a barrel and it might close the main gas pipeline to Germany if the West halts oil imports. The United States, the world's biggest oil consumer, may move on its own to ban Russian oil imports following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"Because of its strong structural prospects and robust EPS momentum, we will look for opportunities to re-enter the market, but today we tactically cut our India position from overweight to underweight," Credit Suisse said in a research note.

Dan Fineman, co-head of equity strategy for Asia-Pacific Credit Suisse, said in the report that India is the most vulnerable among the Asian markets due to the higher oil prices.

"Higher oil prices hurt the current account, add to inflationary pressures and increase sensitivity to Fed rate hikes," Credit Suisse noted in the report.

Indian Benchmark indices have slipped for the fifth straight before recovering to trade flat due to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which has led to surge in crude prices. The impact of that has been a higher inflationary pressure sending global market into a downward trajectory.

Last year, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UBS have downgraded Indian equities, citing expensive valuations and a blistering run in 2021 and that has made them the best performing emerging Asian market.

Indian stocks have rallied nearly 28% in 2021 on the back of ultra-easy monetary policy, rising vaccinations and the economic reopening, compared with a 0.76% drop in the MSCI Emerging Market index.

