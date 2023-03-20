What's worrying investors as Sensex today falls over 800 points, Nifty below 17,0002 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 12:47 PM IST
- Stock market today: Sensex declined over 800 points while Nifty was below the 17,000 mark
Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty declined on Monday, triggered by weak global cues on the lingering worries of contagion risks in the global banking system despite troubled Credit Suisse's acquisition by the UBS Group. BSE Sensex was down more than 800 points to 57,177 whereas the Nifty 50 was below 17,000 mark.
