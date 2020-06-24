Credit Suisse holds 'underperform' rating on Indian equities

With China reopening its economy ahead of others, Asian economies are expected to be among the first to recover amid billions of dollars in stimulus, easing infection rates and an uptick in consumer spending. Bright spots have already emerged such as improving Chinese data for consumer demand and industrial output as well as easing shipment declines in South Korea this month. The regional stock benchmark is about five percentage points away from erasing losses for the year, outpacing the rebound of its emerging market counterpart.