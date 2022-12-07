Credit Suisse offers higher rates to entice investors, rebuild depleted assets3 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 04:30 PM IST
Credit Suisse shares were down 1.3% as of 10:47 a.m. in Zurich on Wednesday, and have lost about 65% this year
Credit Suisse Group AG bankers are trying to entice rich clients with higher-yield notes and bonus deposit rates in a bid to quickly recoup as much as possible of the almost $90 billion recently pulled from the bank.