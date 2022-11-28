Credit Suisse shares are having their worst run in 11 years1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 06:15 PM IST
As much as 5.4% of the shares of the troubled Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG fell on Monday, setting a new record low
As much as 5.4% of the shares of the troubled Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG fell on Monday, setting a new record low
Shares in troubled Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG slipped as much as 5.4% on Monday, hitting a fresh record low and putting them on track for their longest losing streak since 2011.