CreditAccess Grameen share price cracks 18% to hit a 52-week low after Q3 result; what should Indian investors do?

CreditAccess Grameen share price cracked as much as 18 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week low of ₹750.05 in intraday trade on BSE on Monday, January 27, following the company's December quarter (Q3) result. Shares of CreditAccess Grameen opened at ₹851 against their previous close of ₹913.90 and plunged 18 per cent to the 52-week low level of ₹750.05. Around 10:15 AM, the stock traded 14.66 per cent down at ₹779.95.

CreditAccess Grameen Q3 result On Friday, January 24, the non-banking financial company-micro finance institution (NBFC-MFI) reported a topline increase of 7.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) for the December quarter of the current financial year.

However, the company also faced a significant loss amounting to ₹99.52 crore, contrasting sharply with the profit of ₹353.34 crore reported during the same period last fiscal year.

Operating income fell 54.11 per cent QoQ and 63.3 per cent year-over-year in Q3FY25, highlighting significant operational challenges faced by the company during this period. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹24.4 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 12.54 per cent year-over-year.

CreditAccess Grameen share price trend CreditAccess Grameen shares reached their 52-week high of ₹1,659.95 on February 12 last year. At the current 52-week low of ₹750.05, the stock has declined by nearly 55 per cent from its one-year high.



