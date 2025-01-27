Mint Market

CreditAccess Grameen share price cracks 18% to hit a 52-week low after Q3 result; what should Indian investors do?

CreditAccess Grameen's share price fell 18% to a 52-week low of 750.05 on January 27 after the Q3 results. The company also faced a significant loss amounting to 99.52 crore, contrasting sharply with the profit of 353.34 crore reported during the same period last fiscal year.

Nishant Kumar
Updated27 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
CreditAccess Grameen share price cracks 18% to hit a 52-week low after Q3 result; what should Indian investors do? (Agencies)

CreditAccess Grameen share price cracked as much as 18 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week low of 750.05 in intraday trade on BSE on Monday, January 27, following the company's December quarter (Q3) result. Shares of CreditAccess Grameen opened at 851 against their previous close of 913.90 and plunged 18 per cent to the 52-week low level of 750.05. Around 10:15 AM, the stock traded 14.66 per cent down at 779.95.

CreditAccess Grameen Q3 result

On Friday, January 24, the non-banking financial company-micro finance institution (NBFC-MFI) reported a topline increase of 7.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) for the December quarter of the current financial year.

However, the company also faced a significant loss amounting to 99.52 crore, contrasting sharply with the profit of 353.34 crore reported during the same period last fiscal year.

Operating income fell 54.11 per cent QoQ and 63.3 per cent year-over-year in Q3FY25, highlighting significant operational challenges faced by the company during this period. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 24.4 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 12.54 per cent year-over-year.

CreditAccess Grameen share price trend

CreditAccess Grameen shares reached their 52-week high of 1,659.95 on February 12 last year. At the current 52-week low of 750.05, the stock has declined by nearly 55 per cent from its one-year high.

First Published:27 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
