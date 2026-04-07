CreditAccess Grameen share price jumped over 10% after strong Q4 business update

CreditAccess Grameen share price soared over 10% on Tuesday, April 7, after the microfinance lender reported robust growth driven by increased disbursements, branch expansion, and an enhancement in asset quality for FY26.

The company’s gross loan portfolio (GLP) increased by 14% year-on-year and 11% from the previous quarter, reaching ₹29,590 crore. In the same timeframe last year, the GLP was ₹25,948 crore, while the prior quarter recorded ₹26,566 crore.

Disbursements during the fourth quarter amounted to ₹8,313 crore, representing a 28% rise compared to the previous year, while total disbursements for FY26 grew by 24% to reach ₹24,860 crore.

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The firm noted that its digital customer application, Mahi, gained 840,000 users throughout the year, constituting a significant portion of its overall user base of 1.12 million.

CreditAccess Grameen achieved significant milestones in broadening its business offerings during FY26. The portion of the retail finance segment rose dramatically to 18% in March 2026, up from 6% in March 2025. This growth was fueled by the retention and advancement of high-quality, long-standing borrowers, showcasing the company's ability to meet the changing needs of its customers.

The firm persisted with its strategy for geographic expansion, inaugurating 183 new branches throughout FY26, including 18 branches in the fourth quarter of FY26. As of March 2026, the total number of branches reached 2,236, reflecting an 8% increase year-over-year. The workforce remained consistent at 21,941 as of March 2026, highlighting effective management of personnel during this expansion period.

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The company focuses on fostering a positive workplace has been acknowledged with the Great Place to Work certification for the timeframe from February 2026 to February 2027. This accolade highlights CreditAccess Grameen's emphasis on employee contentment and its organizational culture.

With asset quality fully restored and a strong business momentum established, CreditAccess Grameen seems well-prepared for accelerated growth in FY27. The firm's overall X-Bucket collection efficiency of 99.84% in March 2026 demonstrates the effectiveness of its collection methods and risk management strategies.

CreditAccess Grameen share price today CreditAccess Grameen share price today opened at ₹1,231.75 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,301.60 per share, and an intraday low of ₹1,222.50.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, CreditAccess Grameen has triggered a strong bullish setup, opening with a decisive gap-up above its 50-day EMA, signaling a shift in intermediate trend bias. The move is backed by a 122% surge in volumes over its 50-day average, indicating strong institutional participation and accumulation at higher levels.

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“Price structure suggests a transition from consolidation to expansion, with momentum favoring the bulls. As long as the stock sustains above the 50-day EMA zone, the setup remains constructive for an upside move towards the key resistance at ₹1,370. A failure to hold above this average would weaken the breakout and act as a near-term invalidation level,” added Jain.

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