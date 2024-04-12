CreditAccess Grameen share price jumps 7% as Goldman Sachs initiates coverage with a ‘Buy’, sees 25% upside potential
CreditAccess Grameen share price has gained over 11% in the past one month, while the stock is down over 7% in 2024 so far. In the past one year, CreditAccess Grameen shares have rallied more than 56%.
CreditAccess Grameen share price jumped nearly 7% on Friday after foreign brokerage firm Goldman Sachs initiated its coverage on the stock. CreditAccess Grameen shares rallied as much as 6.96% to ₹1,528.00 apiece on the BSE.
