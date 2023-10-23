CreditAccess Grameen shares hit all-time high on stellar Q2FY24 performance

Shares of CreditAccess Grameen , a microfinance institution, hit an all-time high in Monday's trade after the company's September quarter earnings came in stronger than expected. The company on Friday reported a 98.1% jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹347 crore for Q2FY24, driven by a surge in NII.

In Q2FY24, the net interest income (NII) rose 49.6% to ₹772 crore as against ₹516 crore in a similar quarter of last year. Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) increased by 68.3% YoY from ₹334.4 crore to ₹562.6 crore in Q2FY24.

The net interest margin during the reporting quarter stood at 13.1%, an expansion of 111 basis points over 12% in Q2 FY23. Total income on a consolidated basis rose to ₹1,247.6 crore in the July-September quarter of FY24, as against ₹814 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

On the asset quality side, the gross non-performing asset ratio of the lender stood at 0.77% in Q2 FY24, down from 2.17% in Q2 FY23, while the NNPAs came in at 0.24% in the September quarter, a drop of 53 basis points YoY.

In response to the company's stellar Q2FY24 performance, the shares in Monday's trade opened strongly at ₹1,425 apiece as against the previous closing price of ₹1,389.85 and spiked further to record a new all-time high of ₹1,561.95, up by 12.40%.

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal highlighted the company's strong execution track record, proving its resilience through different credit cycles and external disruptions. The brokerage emphasised that with a robust capital position, boasting a Tier 1 capital of 24%, the company is well-prepared to weather any potential future disruptions and take advantage of growth opportunities in the medium term.

Despite cyclical tailwinds, the upcoming state elections later this year and general elections next year are near-term risks for the sector. The brokerage strongly believes that the magnitude and frequency of loan waivers (if any) will be much lower than in the past.

"CreditAccess Grameen is primed to dominate the segment by providing the lowest-cost organised financing, improving operational efficiency through continuous technology enhancement, and integrating risk management in every process to drive superior asset quality and lower credit costs," said Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage believes the current valuation of 2.3x Sep’25E P/BV is not inexpensive and said CreditAccess Grameen will continue to deliver robust return ratios, aided by a strong underlying business model. It continued with its 'buy' rating on the stock, setting a target price of ₹1,670 apiece.

CreditAccess Grameen is a leading Indian microfinance institution headquartered in Bengaluru, focused on providing micro-loans to women customers predominantly in rural areas across India. The company is now operating in 364 districts in around 16 states in India through 1,877 branches.

The stock, which was listed on the exchanges on August 23, 2018, is trading 258% higher than its IPO price of ₹422 apiece. This year, so far, the stock has delivered a return of 65%.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

