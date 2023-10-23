CreditAccess Grameen shares hit all-time high on stellar Q2FY24 performance
The company on Friday reported a 98.1% jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹347 crore for Q2 FY24 compared to a net profit of ₹175.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Shares of CreditAccess Grameen, a microfinance institution, hit an all-time high in Monday's trade after the company's September quarter earnings came in stronger than expected. The company on Friday reported a 98.1% jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹347 crore for Q2FY24, driven by a surge in NII.
