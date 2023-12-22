Credo Brands IPO allotment to be finalised soon; here’s how to check status
Credo Brands Marketing IPO saw oversubscription in the retail category, and shares will be allocated on a proportionate basis. Refunds for non-allotment will be initiated on December 26. The IPO is completely an offer of sale (OFS).
Credo Brands IPO Allotment: Credo Brands Marketing initial public offering (IPO) witnessed robust investor participation throughout the three-day bidding period from December 19 to 21. The IPO garnered an exceptional response across all investor categories.
