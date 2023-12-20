Credo Brands Marketing IPO: 10 must-know points from RHP
Credo Brands Marketing Limited was incorporated on April 29, 1999. It offers casual clothing for men with its flagship brand, Mufti. The IPO garnered a decent response from investors on the first day, achieving an overall subscription rate of 2.08 times.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Credo Brands Marketing was opened for subscription on Tuesday (December 19), and it will remain open for subscription until Thursday (December 21). The company aims to raise ₹549.78 crore, which is a complete offer for sale.
