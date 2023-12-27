Credo Brands Marketing makes muted debut, lists flat at ₹282
Credo Brands Marketing had a subdued debut on the secondary market, with shares listed at a marginal premium of 0.83% over the IPO price.
Credo Brands Marketing listing today: Credo Brands Marketing witnessed a subdued debut today (December 27), with its shares being listed at ₹282.35 apiece on the NSE, representing a marginal premium of 0.83% over the IPO price of ₹280. The share price quickly retreated to ₹278.35 levels within minutes after entering the secondary market.
