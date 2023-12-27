Credo Brands share price jumps after flat listing. Buy, hold or book profit?
Credo Brands share price opened flat on Indian exchanges and went below the issue price within few minutes of share listing
Credo Brands share price today become available for trade on BSE and NSE after flat listing. The mainboard issue listed on NSE at ₹282.35 apiece levels and went on to touch intraday low of ₹261.60 per share within few minutes of share listing. However, stock price of the parent company of Mufti brand witnessed buying interest at lower levels and gave sharp upside move and touched intraday high of ₹321.90 apiece levels.
