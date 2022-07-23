CRISIL reports 35% growth in PAT, Board approves 800% dividend

With a market valuation of ₹24,072.95 Cr, CRISIL is a large cap company that works in the finance industry. The financial report for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, has been released by the firm. In Q2 2022, CRISIL's consolidated income from operations increased 26.5 per cent YoY to ₹668.5 crore from ₹528.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. In Q2 2022, total consolidated income increased by 27.9% YoY to ₹703.8 crore from ₹550.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. In Q2 2022, profit after tax (PAT) climbed 35.8% YoY to ₹136.9 crore from ₹100.8 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

