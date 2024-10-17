Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Crisil share price jumps over 8% post strong Q3 results; here’s what technical analysts say

Crisil share price jumps over 8% post strong Q3 results; here’s what technical analysts say

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • Crisil share price rose over 8% after announcing a 13% increase in consolidated net profits to 171.55 crore for Q3 2024. Total revenue also grew to 833 crore, compared to 771.84 crore last year.

Crisil share price today opened at 4,993 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 5,184.50, and an intraday low of 4,961.95.

Crisil share price surged over 8% on Thursday's session following the rating agency's results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. On Wednesday, Crisil announced a 13% increase in its consolidated net profits, reaching 171.55 crore for the quarter ending in September. Its total revenue climbed to 833 crore in the third quarter of September from 771.84 crore in the corresponding period last year. Crisil share price today opened at 4,993 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 5,184.50, and an intraday low of 4,961.95.

According to Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa, the stock is forming a higher top higher bottom structure and is this in an uptrend. The upmove is also supported by good volumes and hence the momentum is likely to continue. The support is placed around 4,800-4,600.

“Crisil share price has seen a strong gap up opening, and we are witnessing a follow-up buying pushing prices upward, gaining around 7%. This upmove is supported with strong volumes, and as long as the bullish gap around 4800 holds, maintain a positive bias using dips to buy. The next resistance is around 5,700," advised Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One.

Crisil Ltd stated in a regulatory submission that the Board of Directors has given the go-ahead for the disbursement of a third interim dividend of 15 for every equity share with a face value of Re 1 for the fiscal year concluding on December 31, 2024.

The board of directors of Peter Lee Associates Pty Ltd (PLA) and Crisil Irevna Australia Pty Ltd (Crisil Australia), both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Crisil Ltd based in Australia, has given approval for the sale of PLA's business to CRISIL Australia.

Following this approval, PLA will be deregistered, leaving only one subsidiary, Crisil Australia, to operate in Australia, as per a BSE filing by Crisil Ltd. CRISIL Australia will provide a cash payment equivalent to the net asset value of PLA's business on the completion date of the transfer.

"Global growth patterns are diverging, with the US slowing, the Eurozone recovering, and India displaying robust GDP growth. Geopolitical uncertainties remain a risk. Our businesses have demonstrated resilience, 'focusing on developing core capabilities through our domain-led IP and digital initiatives, and remain committed to creating long-term value for our stakeholders. We are investing in new-age technologies, including Gen Al, and have successfully deployed a Gen Al Credit Assessment solution for our global clients," said Amish Mehta, Managing Director and CEO, Crisil Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.