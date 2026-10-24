Crisil shareholders alerts! ₹17 per share dividend, record date announced in Q2 results; stock gained 7% in 2 weeks

Crisil dividend: Shares of Crisil Limited will remain in focus on Monday, after the company announced a 1700% dividend payout on Friday, following market hours. The company also reported a 20.2% year-on-year surge in net profit during the quarter ended in September, 2026.

Crisil share price has surged nearly 7% over the last two weeks, and around 9.17% since the beginning of the year 2026. Here are all the details to know.

Crisil dividend payout, payment date The company’s board of directors, on Friday, considered and approved the payout of a third interim dividend for financial year 2026-27. The board had announced ₹17 per share dividend, which is 1700% of the stock’s face value of Re 1 each. As per Crisil’s BSE filing, the dividend will be paid on or before November 17, 2026.

“The Board of Directors has also approved the payment of third interim dividend of Rs. 17/- per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, for the financial year ending December 31, 2026, which will be paid on or before November 17, 2026”

Crisil dividend record date The board has fixed October 29, Thursday, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Which means that investors must own the stock before record date to qualify for the payout.

Crisil quarterly results The firm reported a net profit of ₹204.64 crore, which is 5.9% higher than its corresponding quarter profits. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,095.16 crore during the quarter under review, which is 20.20% higher than the same quarter of previous financial year.