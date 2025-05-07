CRISIL, Varun Beverages, Sundram Fasteners share prices in focus as will trade Ex Dividend today

Dividend Stocks: CRISIL, Varun Beverages, Sundram Fasteners share prices will remain in focus today as these companies will trade Ex Dividend today. The record date set by these companies to identify the list of eligible shareholders to receive dividend stands today and hence CRISIL, Varun Beverages, Sundram Fasteners share prices will remain in focus today

According to the record date, shareholders must have bought CRISIL, Varun Beverages, Sundram Fasteners shares one day prior to the record date, as per the T+1 settlement procedure, in order for their names to be listed among the eligible shareholders on the record day for the dividend payout.

CRISIL, Varun Beverages, Sundram Fasteners dividend details CRISIL - The Board of Directors of the Company while on 30 April 2025 had approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 , the also had declared and approved the dividend. The Board of Directors has also recommended interim dividend of Rs. 8, per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, for the financial year ending December 31, 2025, which will be paid on May 19, 2025.

Varun Beverages- The Board of Directors of the company on 30 April 2025 had approved and recommended The payment of interim dividend of ^0.50 (Fifty Paisa only) per Equity Share for the Financial Year 2025 on the total issued, subscribed and paid-up 338,18,65,692 Equity Shares of the nominal value of <2/- each

Varun Beverages Limited dividend payout date- The company had annunced that the interim dividend will be paid on and from Friday, May 9, 2025 to those shareholders whose name appears in the Register of Members of the Company or in the list of beneficial owners maintained by the Depositories as on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Hence the Varun Beverages share price will remain in focus on Wednesday

Sundram Fasteners- The Board of Directors of Sundram Fasteners at their meeting heldon (Wednesday, April 30, 2025 had approved payment of Second Interim Dividend at Rs. 4.20/- per share of Re 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Sundram Fasteners had fixed May 7, 2025 Wednesday as the record date for identifying the list of shareholders for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible to the Second Interim Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025

Sundram Fasteners dividend payout date - The company said that said that the second interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders on May 21, 2025 (Wednesday).