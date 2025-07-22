Crisil's board approves ₹9 per share dividend along with Quarterly results

Stock Market today: CRISIL's board on Tuesday, 22 July 2025, approves a dividend of ₹9 per share dividend along with April-June results declared by the company. Check details

CRISIL Dividend details The Board of Directors of Crisil Ltd., while considering and approving financial results for the quarter ending June 2025, also announced having approved a second interim dividend. The company's board approved the second interim dividend of Rs. 9 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

The dividend as per CRISIL will be paid on August 8, 2025.

Crisil Ltd., on 16 Apr, 2025, had announced the first interim dividend of ₹8 per share. The record date for the same stood on 7 May 2025.

Crisil Ltd has a good dividend history, having distributed an ₹56 per share dividend in the financial year ending December 2024.

Crisil Ltd. Q2, or June quarter, results

Crisil's consolidated income from operations increased by 5.7% to 843.0 crore in Q2 2025, up from ₹797.4 crore in Q2 2024. In the second quarter of 2025, consolidated total income increased by 6.3% to ₹866.6 crore from ₹815.4 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

In the second quarter of 2025, profit before tax increased by 8.2% to ₹225.0 crore, from ₹208.0 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Profit after tax increased by 14.3% to ₹171.6 crore, compared to ₹150.1 crore in the same period the previous year.

Crisil's consolidated income from operations for the half-year ended June 30, 2025 (H1 2025), increased by 7.9% to ₹1,656.2 crore, from ₹1,535.0 crore in the previous year.

In H1 2025, consolidated total income increased by 8.6% to ₹1,710.3 crore from ₹1,574.2 crore in the same period last year. In H1 2025, profit before tax increased by 12.1% to ₹452.2 crore, from ₹403.5 crore in the same period last year. Profit after tax increased by 15.1% to ₹331.4 crore, from ₹287.8 crore in the same period last year.