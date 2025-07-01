Crizac IPO: Kolkata-based education platform raises ₹258 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue

Crizac IPO: Kolkata-based education platform Crizac Limited completed its anchor round on Tuesday, 1 July 2025. The Crizac IPO raised ₹258 crore from anchor investors ahead of the initial public offering (IPO).

According to the BSE filing, Crizac allocated a total of 1,05,30,612 or more than 1.05 crore equity shares to the anchor investors at an allotment price of ₹245 per share, with the face value of ₹2 apiece.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee