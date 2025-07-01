Crizac IPO: Kolkata-based education platform raises ₹258 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue

Crizac IPO: Kolkata-based education platform Crizac Limited completed its anchor round on Tuesday, 1 July 2025. The Crizac IPO raised ₹258 crore from anchor investors ahead of the initial public offering (IPO).
According to the BSE filing, Crizac allocated a total of 1,05,30,612 or more than 1.05 crore equity shares to the anchor investors at an allotment price of ₹245 per share, with the face value of ₹2 apiece.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.