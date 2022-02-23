Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals surged about 3.5% to ₹392 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's early deals after the company announced that it will acquire a controlling stake in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances. Meanwhile, shares of Butterfly Gandhimathi were trading 0.8% higher at ₹1,402.

Crompton has signed definitive agreements to acquire upto 55% stake of Butterfly Gandhimathi. It will also acquire certain Butterfly trademarks in allied and cognate classes from promoter group entities.

“The acquisition will help Crompton to have stronger connect in south India, expand distribution network, will offer better right-to-win in kitchen appliances and reduce over dependence on Crompton brand. Assuming 5% synergy benefits by FY24, the Butterfly acquisition will lead to earnings accretion. We believe there will be synergies in raw material sourcing, distribution, media sourcing and distribution," said domestic brokerage house ICICI Securities in a note.

With 26% correction in stock price over past six months, the brokerage has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Crompton Greaves shares with a target price of ₹504.

“We believe Crompton brand has relatively strong connect with men consumers considering its product profile of water heaters, lighting, fans etc., whereas a kitchen appliances brand like Butterfly has stronger connect with women consumers. With the acquisition of Butterfly, Crompton will have better right-to-win in kitchen appliances," the brokerage note added.

The transaction will be subject to completion of customary closing conditions and is expected to be financed through a mix of internal accruals and debt, Crompton had announced.

Further, Crompton was largely dependent on single brand ‘Crompton’. With the acquisition of Butterfly, ICICI Securities believes the company will have access to two strong brands which will relatively de-risk the business mode.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

