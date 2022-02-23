“The acquisition will help Crompton to have stronger connect in south India, expand distribution network, will offer better right-to-win in kitchen appliances and reduce over dependence on Crompton brand. Assuming 5% synergy benefits by FY24, the Butterfly acquisition will lead to earnings accretion. We believe there will be synergies in raw material sourcing, distribution, media sourcing and distribution," said domestic brokerage house ICICI Securities in a note.

