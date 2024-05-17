Crompton Greaves stock soars 15% to 20-month high on stellar Q4 performance
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals' shares hit a 20-month high after strong March quarter results. ECD segment sales grew by 14%, driven by fans, pumps, and appliances. Company achieved record revenue with a 40 basis point increase in gross margin.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, one of the leading consumer companies in India, saw its shares surge by 15% during early morning trading today, reaching a 20-month high of ₹390.40 per share. This increase followed the company's impressive performance in the March quarter, surpassing street estimates, largely due to heightened demand for its fans and air coolers.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started