Crowded tech stocks have investors ‘paranoid’ about bubble risks

BofA’s global survey, conducted in the week through Sept. 10, offers insight into investor thinking a week after the Nasdaq 100’s sharp selloff forced market participants to doubt whether the rally in US tech giants can keep going. The gains in US equities over the past six months have to a large extent been led by a group of megacap tech and internet stocks known as the Faangs, which have prospered as lockdowns drove demand for online services.