Crude oil forecast: Geopolitical tensions drive brent towards $95 per barrel in near term
ICICI Bank Global Markets suggests the possibility of brent crude futures rising from $90 per barrel to $95 per barrel in the short term and it expands its previous range of $75 per barrel to $85 per barrel in Q2 2024 to $80 per barrel to $90 per barrel.
Over the last one-month, global crude oil prices rose sharply, with brent crude futures surpassing the $87 per barrel mark for the first time since October 2023. This uptick is attributed to various factors, including the tightening of physical markets, the decision by OPEC+ members to prolong production cuts, increased demand from major oil consumers worldwide, and escalating geopolitical tensions.
