Crude oil price steadies after biggest drop in two weeks; Morgan Stanley cuts forecast

US-Iran peace deal: Oil prices steadied on Tuesday, 16 June, amid concerns that a preliminary agreement aimed at ending the conflict between the US and Iran lacked sufficient details. Market participants also recognised that the restoration of oil flows through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz could take longer than initially anticipated.

As a result, Brent crude futures rose 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $83.42 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 46 cents, or 0.3%, to reach $81.12 per barrel after their biggest fall in two weeks in the previous trade.

Back home, crude oil prices on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) also witnessed a similar upward movement on Tuesday. MCX crude oil prices rose marginally to ₹7,539 per barrel.

What's driving crude oil prices today? Oil prices tumbled nearly 5% on Monday, settling at their lowest level since March 4, after US President Donald Trump announced that a memorandum of understanding had been signed to bring an end to the US-Israel conflict with Iran.

The conflict had led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz—a crucial route that normally handles around one-fifth of global oil shipments—and resulted in the shutdown of roughly 14 million barrels per day of oil production.

While the announcement boosted market sentiment, the complete terms of the memorandum have not yet been made public, and a lasting peace agreement remains unresolved.

According to a Reuters report, the deal would facilitate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and extend a ceasefire for 60 days, providing negotiators with additional time to address contentious issues, including the future of Iran’s nuclear programme.

On Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described the US-Iran memorandum of understanding as a significant step toward ending hostilities, while noting that a comprehensive agreement to secure a durable ceasefire has yet to be finalised.

A senior Iranian official was quoted as saying by Reuters that Iran would suspend its nuclear activities, including further uranium enrichment and the expansion of its nuclear facilities.

However, despite the existing agreement, uncertainty remains over how soon the restricted supply can be restored to the market.

Crude oil price outlook According to Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research, Kotak Securities, the collapse in the war premium also feeds directly into this week's macro narrative, easing the energy-led inflation channel just as the Fed holds its first meeting under Chair Kevin Warsh, where rates are expected to stay unchanged.

“Unless the deal shows signs of unravelling, the near‑term bias for crude is lower, with restored supply likely to cap any rally,” Chainwala said.

Meanwhile, global firm Morgan Stanley has cut its oil price forecasts for the upcoming quarters. The brokerage now expects Dated Brent crude to average $90 per barrel in the July–September period, down from its earlier estimate of $100. It also slashed its fourth-quarter forecast by $15, bringing it down to $80 per barrel.

“Much is still to be negotiated and key risks remain, but for now, this is a key step toward a de-escalation of the conflict and higher oil exports via the Strait of Hormuz. We see 50% of production back by Sept., and 80% by Dec., slightly faster than before,” analysts Martijn Rats, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg in a note.

(With inputs from agencies)