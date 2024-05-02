Crude oil prices drop 5% in 2 sessions on sharp rise in US inventories, down 10% from April peaks
Brent crude drops by 3% to hit a seven-week low of $83.29 per barrel in previous sessions due to rising US stockpiles, while WTI crude falls below $79. Both ended their winning streak in April with declines. EIA reports unexpected increase in US crude stockpiles and production in February.
Brent crude futures kicked off May with a significant drop, declining by 3% to reach a seven-week low of $83.29 per barrel. This decrease was driven by rising US stockpiles, signalling increased supply and raising concerns about weakening demand.
