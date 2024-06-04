Crude oil prices drop nearly 8% in just 5 sessions to hit a 4-month low on worries over higher supply
Brent crude futures fell sharply from $83.94 per barrel to a four-month low of $77.6 in today's session, marking a 7.7% drop. Similarly, WTI tumbled by 8% over the last five sessions. Despite this recent decline, crude prices remain higher for the year.
Crude oil prices, which had been buoyed by OPEC+'s production cuts, lost ground after the cartel announced a gradual plan to ease some of its restrictions. This worried traders about supply ticking up, leading to a sharp drop in crude oil prices in the last few sessions.
