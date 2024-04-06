Crude oil prices see a sharp jump; can they sustain gains? How can they impact Indian stock market sentiment?
Crude oil prices surged due to tensions in West Asia after the Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy. Iran vowed revenge. Brent Crude rose above $91 per barrel. US and China's economic growth also drives prices up.
Crude oil prices have seen a significant rise in the last few days amid simmering tensions in West Asia following an Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message