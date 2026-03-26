Crude oil prices spike over 5% as conflicting US-Iran signals cloud ceasefire prospects

Crude oil prices resumed their upward trajectory in Thursday’s trade (26 March) as traders grew increasingly sceptical about the prospects of a ceasefire between the US and Iran to end the month-long conflict that has triggered a global energy crisis and raised concerns over economic stability.
Brent crude rose 5.4% to $102.49 per barrel, compared with around $70 before the war began. Prices have rebounded nearly 10% from the previous session’s low of $93.45. Meanwhile, US benchmark crude gained 5.4% to $95.2 per barrel.
After a brief pullback in recent sessions, oil prices regained momentum as geopolitical tensions intensified. US President Donald Trump warned Iran to “get serious” about a deal to end nearly four weeks of fighting, after Tehran said it was reviewing Washington’s proposal but maintained that no formal talks were underway.
While Iran had earlier rejected US proposals and outlined its own conditions, markets interpreted the latest developments as a possible, albeit uncertain, shift toward negotiations.
As the conflict drags on—with Israel launching fresh strikes on Iran’s Isfahan and Tehran retaliating—governments across Asia are bracing for worst-case scenarios.
Thailand has raised gasoline prices by as much as 22%, the Philippines has suspended its wholesale electricity spot market, and farmers in India and China are grappling with rising agrochemical costs, according to Bloomberg.
The ongoing conflict has increasingly centred around the Strait of Hormuz—the narrow gateway for global energy shipments. Iran has effectively shut the critical passage, through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply flows, in response to US and Israeli strikes.
The US had earlier set a deadline for Iran to reopen the waterway or face intensified attacks on its energy infrastructure. President Trump has since extended the deadline by five days, having previously threatened to target Kharg Island, Iran’s primary crude export terminal.
Since the conflict escalated on 28 February, tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz has nearly come to a halt, severely disrupting global oil flows through one of the world’s most vital shipping routes.
Elevated crude prices have already prompted major central banks—including the US Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, and Bank of England—to adopt a cautious stance, revising inflation forecasts upward and delaying rate-cut expectations.
Markets have also scaled back expectations of US Fed rate cuts in 2026, compared with earlier projections of up to three cuts at the start of the year.
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Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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