Crude oil shock: ONGC, Oil India extend fall; tank up to 7%3 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 12:35 PM IST
- ONGC was down 6.50% as of 12.17 pm on BSE while Oil India fell 8%.
Shares of oil explorers and producers dipped on Wednesday amid worries on a slump in crude oil prices. The state-owned Oil India and Oil Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) tanked under selling pressure, and fell up to 7% on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade. ONGC was down 6.50% as of 12.17 pm on BSE while Oil India fell 8%.