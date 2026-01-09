Three crude oil stocks to benefit amid US-Venezuela tension
Equitymaster 4 min read 09 Jan 2026, 07:00 am IST
Summary
Here are a three crude oil stocks to consider amid US-Venezuela tensions. Some of these stocks have direct benefits with easing tensions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Tensions mounted in Venezuela following recent US military strikes on Caracas and the capture of its President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story