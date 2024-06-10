Crude-sensitive stocks including Asian paints, Astral, MRF surged up to 7% in 2 weeks amid sharp drop in oil prices
Declining crude oil prices impact oil-producing countries negatively but benefit oil-importing countries and industries like tyre, paint, aviation, plastics, and chemicals. Stocks from these sectors have rallied as lower raw material costs are expected to benefit these companies.
Crude oil prices have been declining over the past few weeks on the back of concerns about increasing supply, low demand from major oil-consuming countries, and rising tensions in the Middle East. These developments have caused Brent Crude futures to drop 5% in the last three weeks, while WTI prices have fallen nearly 5.27% over the same period.
