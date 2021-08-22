Cruise Line investors are boarding the wrong ships

Luxury matters right now. Based on his conversations with large travel agencies, Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes said in a July note that recent bookings for 2022 were up significantly from those made two years earlier for markets that skew toward premium-price sailings like Alaska, Europe and the Mediterranean. Meanwhile, his channel checks showed bookings for more mass-market cruises, like those to the Caribbean, were down as much as 25% over the same period.