Cryogenic OGS shares make stellar debut, lists at ₹89.30, up 90% from IPO price

Cryogenic OGS IPO listing: Shares of Cryogenic OGS made a stellar debut on the bourses on Thursday, July 10, listing at ₹89.30 on BSE SME, a premium of 90 percent from its IPO price of ₹47.

Advertisement

The SME initial public offering (IPO), with a total issue size of ₹17.77 crore, was open for bidding from July 3 to July 7. The offering received a overwhelming overall response from investors, closing with a subscription of 694.90 times.

During the three-day subscription window, the IPO garnered bids for 174.90 crore shares against the 25.17 lakh shares available. The retail investor category was subscribed 773.70 times their allotted quota. The non-institutional investor (NII) segment also showed exceptional participation, with a 1155.38 times subscription. Meanwhile, the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion received bids 209.59 times the shares reserved.

About the IPO The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 37.80 lakh shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The lot size for an application is 3,000. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is ₹2,64,000 (6,000 shares).

Advertisement

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO to meet working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, and public issue expenses.

The IPO also raised ₹5.05 crore from anchor investors on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

Beeline Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager of the IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue and Spread X Securities is the market maker.

About the Company Established in September 1997, Cryogenic OGS Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and assembly of precision measurement and filtration systems tailored for industries such as oil, gas, chemicals, and other fluid-related sectors.

The company is known for its focus on innovation and customization, offering specialized solutions that address the unique requirements of clients across the oil and gas, chemical, and allied fluid industries.

Advertisement

Cryogenic OGS Limited delivers a comprehensive suite of services, including design, process engineering, and complete manufacturing support. Its capabilities extend to fabrication, assembly, and rigorous testing to ensure the reliability and performance of its products.