Crypto lender Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky resigns from his post

The next Court hearing of Celsius is scheduled for October 6 and October 7, 2022. The first of these hearings will focus on several matters, including approval for certain key elements of the Claims process. At the October 7th hearing, the crypto lender hopes to advance discussions regarding the reopening of withdrawals for certain of its Custody and Withhold account holders with the other stakeholders.

