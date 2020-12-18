Crypto-linked stocks surge as Bitcoin hits $23,000 milestone

Early Thursday stock gains included Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s rise of as much as 20%, lifting shares to the highest since March 2018. Bit Digital Inc. also climbed as much as 20%, Riot Blockchain Inc. added 10% and MicroStrategy Inc. rose 7.8%, while Silvergate Capital Corp., which was upgraded at at KBW, rallied 15% to a record. Cryptocurrency-linked stocks in Asia had jumped earlier, following gains for the U.S. names after Bitcoin’s rise on Wednesday.