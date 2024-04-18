Crypto Trader Convicted in $110 Million Mango Markets Fraud
A trader accused of exploiting Mango Markets rules to steal $110 million from the exchange was convicted of fraud in the first US trial involving criminal charges tied to cryptocurrency manipulation.
