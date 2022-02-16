Bitcoin above $44,000, Avalanche surges 12%. Check cryptocurrency prices today

Bitcoin above $44,000, Avalanche surges 12%. Check cryptocurrency prices today1 min read . 07:50 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency prices today: The performance of other coins improved with Avalanche surging over 12%
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today jumped above the $44,000 level. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was up over a per cent at $44,050. Bitcoin is down about 4% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far whereas, it is still over 35% far away from its record high of near $69,000 hit in November 2021.
Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, also surged over 3% to $3,144. Similarly, Binance Coin gained about 4% to $430. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation today remained above $2 trillion, as per CoinGecko, as it was up nearly 5% at $2.08 trillion.
Dogecoin price was trading 1% higher at $0.15 whereas Shiba Inu jumped marginally to $0.000031. The performance of other coins improved with Avalanche surging over 12% to $94 whereas Stellar, Solana, Cardano, Polygon, XRP, Polkadot, Terra, Stellar prices were also trading with gains over the last 24 hours.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) said in a regulatory filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office that it wants to be a financial exchange for cryptocurrencies and nonfungible tokens (NFTs) that would compete with the likes of OpenSea and Rarible Inc. The filing, dated February 10, indicated plans for a NYSE-branded cryptocurrency and a marketplace to buy, sell and trade NFTs, reported Bloomberg.
The recent volatility in cryptos has come amid a broader market selloff driven by investors recalibrating their portfolios to account for a more aggressive Fed, which is now expected to raise rates as many as seven times this year as it fights surging inflation.
(With inputs from agencies)
