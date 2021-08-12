Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin above $46,000; ether, dogecoin also gain

Fundstrat Global Advisors’ Tom Lee also sees Bitcoin reaching $100,000, by the end of 2021 as reported by Bloomberg. The firm’s co-founder and head of research recommends investors follow a simple rule: If Bitcoin crosses above its average price over the last 200 days -- a long-term momentum measure -- then it’s time to buy. The coin crossed that hurdle in recent days. “With Bitcoin crossing above its 200D, we think Bitcoin will rally strongly into," year-end, Lee wrote in a note, reported Bloomberg.