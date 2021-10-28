Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest crypto, also sank about 5% to $3,959 and smaller tokens took a hit as well, with Dogecoin and Solana each tumbling more than 8% to $0.23 and $185 respectively. Many smaller alt coins got hit the hardest with Cardano and XRP shedding 11% over the last 24 hours and Uniswap, Polkadot, Ltecoin dropped roughly 9-10%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}