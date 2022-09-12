Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin surges while ether, dogecoin, Cardano fall2 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 08:23 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency Bitcoin's price bounced back to the $21,700 level over the weekend
Bitcoin price today rose to trade above the $21,000 level, breaking out of the narrowest trading range in about two years, as a drop in the dollar renewed demand for battered risk assets worldwide. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading more than a per cent higher at $21,777. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, even as it was down over a per cent in the last 24 hours at $1.1 trillion, as per CoinGecko.