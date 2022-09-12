Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin surges while ether, dogecoin, Cardano fall

“Bitcoin bounced back to the $21,700 level over the weekend after forming a bullish divergence. BTC struggled to maintain the bullish momentum in recent weeks after the price was rejected from the $25,000 area. If BTC breaks above its current price level, we might see a more bullish sentiment, BTC might claim the zone between US$24,000 and $25,000 soon. However, if it fails to break this region, we could see it retest the $20,700 area. The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, also broke above its resistance at $1,778. If sellers cannot seize the current level, there is a chance that ETH might test the $1,819 level shortly," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}