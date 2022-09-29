“Bitcoin reclaimed the $19,000 level as traditional US markets opened after falling back to the bottom of a strong trendline on Tuesday. BTC has been trading in a tight range between $18,600 and $19,500 this month. If BTC closes above $19,500, we might see further growth in the coming weeks of a new month. On the other hand, Ethereum rebounded off the $1,262 support showing that the bears are selling on while bulls are buying the dips. If bulls can push the price above the resistance level at $1,410, we might see a positive trend," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex.

