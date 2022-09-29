Cryptocurrency prices today gain as Bitcoin, ether surge over 5%. Check latest rates2 min read . 08:22 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today rebounded with Bitcoin, the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency, trading more than 5% higher at $19,427. The global crypto market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, even as it was up over 2% in the last 24 hours at $984 billion, as per CoinGecko.
On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, also gained more than 5% at $1,338. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today rose surged about 4% to $0.06 whereas Shiba Inu rose over 3% to $0.000011.
“Bitcoin reclaimed the $19,000 level as traditional US markets opened after falling back to the bottom of a strong trendline on Tuesday. BTC has been trading in a tight range between $18,600 and $19,500 this month. If BTC closes above $19,500, we might see further growth in the coming weeks of a new month. On the other hand, Ethereum rebounded off the $1,262 support showing that the bears are selling on while bulls are buying the dips. If bulls can push the price above the resistance level at $1,410, we might see a positive trend," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex.
Other crypto prices' today performance also improved as Solana, Polygon, Avalanche, Binance USD, Polkadot, Litecoin, Cardano, Chainlink, Tron, Tether, XRP, Stellar, ApeCoin, Terra and Terra Luna Classic prices were trading with gains over the last 24 hours.
Robinhood Markets Inc said on Wednesday it has joined forces with crypto firm Circle to provide customers the option to buy and sell stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) on the brokerage's platform. The addition of USDC brings the total number of assets available to buy and sell through Robinhood Crypto to 17, and is the first stablecoin listed on the app, the company said.
Robinhood's partnership with USDC comes amid a crypto rout and a collapse of major stablecoins in recent months that drew intense scrutiny. TerraUSD, a major stablecoin, broke its 1:1 peg to the dollar and fell as low as $0.67 in May, that sparked a sector-wide turmoil that led to crypto lenders Celsius and Voyager filing for bankruptcy, and Coinbase , BlockFi and Crypto.com laying off thousands of employees.
(With inputs from agencies)
